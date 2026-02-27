BJP's NV Subhash condemned AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's claim that BJP and Congress target Muslims. Owaisi compared UP CM Yogi and Telangana CM Reddy's 'demolition' politics, while Subhash hailed Yogi as 'constructive' against criminals.

BJP Condemns Owaisi's Remarks, Praises Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader NV Subhash on Friday condemned AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's remarks related to targeting of Muslim community within the country, adding that the party respects him because he is an elected representative. Subhash also hailed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, calling him "constructive", stating that he acts against criminals and illegal constructions. "The BJP condemns this kind of irresponsible statement and a learned man giving a statement like this. He is not an ordinary man. We give a lot of respect because he is an elected representative. But we see that, whether it is a selective outrage or a political positioning, when you compare with CM Yogi of Uttar Pradesh, he has been very constructive... He's against the criminals, against illegal constructions that take place," said NV Subhash.

Owaisi Accuses BJP, Congress of 'Demolition' Politics

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday accused Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically targeting the Muslim community, claiming "their enmity is with us Muslims".

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi drew a comparison between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of indulging in "demolition" politics. "Yogi demolishes houses with bulldozers there, here Reddy is also demolishing houses and mosques... There is no difference between Yogi and this Reddy. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress," Owaisi alleged.

He alleged that the BJP and Congress unite specifically on issues concerning Muslims. "Their enmity is not with encroachments or lawlessness. Their enmity is with Muslims... No one is our own," he said.

In Telangana, the Congress government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated massive demolition drives aimed at removing unauthorised constructions in the last year.

Asaduddin Owaisi Flags 'Concerning' Communal Incidents

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also expressed similar concern over the "increasing number of communal incidents" in Telangana, and demanded immediate action from the authorities in connection with the recent violence in Banswada.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamareddy and sought the immediate registration of an FIR and a proper investigation into the Banswada violence. "The increasing number of communal incidents in Telangana is very concerning. I spoke to the SP, Kamareddy, and demanded that an FIR be lodged and a proper investigation conducted into the Banswada violence," he told ANI.

BJP Backs Residents Affected by Musi River Project

On Thursday, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, met with the residents of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments who have alleged that they are facing the threat of losing their homes due to the proposed Musi River Front project.

In an interaction under the "Musi Gosa - BJP Bharosa", the residents expressed deep concern that the riverfront development could result in their displacement. Several families shared their grievances before the BJP leader, with some breaking down in tears while describing their uncertainty and distress.

After hearing thier grievances, Rao assured them of support and slammed the state government, claiming that the Gandhi statue would lead to the demolition of these homes. He also noted that many ex-servicemen were among the residents, prompting him to call the situation "shameful". (ANI)