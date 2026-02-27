Mahajan Imaging & Labs saw an 85% surge in Calcium Scoring CT scans, driven by rising awareness of preventive cardiology. At a conference, experts highlighted the alarming rise of heart disease in young Indians, urging early, structured screening.

Mahajan Imaging & Labs has reported an 85% year-on-year increase in Calcium Scoring CT scans from 2024 to 2025, alongside a 36% rise in advanced cardiac imaging volumes. The surge reflects growing awareness about preventive cardiology and early risk assessment tools, including among younger individuals.

Young Hearts at Risk: A Growing Concern

Against this backdrop, the institution hosted a virtual conference titled "Young Hearts at Risk: The Case for Early Cardiac Screening," where experts highlighted the shifting age profile of cardiovascular disease and stressed the importance of structured early screening. National data indicate that over 25% of heart attacks in India now occur in individuals under 40, while nearly 15-20% of sudden cardiac arrests are reported in those below 50. Indians tend to develop coronary artery disease nearly a decade earlier than Western populations, driven by diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyles and dyslipidemia.

The session featured Dr. Harsh Mahajan (Padma Shri), Mentor, FICCI Health Sector & Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs; Dr. Praveen Chandra (Padma Shri), Chairman, Interventional Cardiology at Medanta; and Dr. Shoma Mukerjee, Sr. Consultant & Head of Department, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, Dwarka.

Experts Advocate for Early, Structured Screening

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Praveen Chandra said, "In younger patients, the first manifestation of coronary artery disease is often an acute event. By the time symptoms appear, significant arterial blockage may already be present. Early risk stratification through non-invasive diagnostics such as CT Coronary Angiography, calcium scoring, stress imaging and biomarker assessment enables timely intervention and significantly reduces long-term myocardial damage. Structured screening in high-risk individuals can change the trajectory of heart disease."

The Shift Towards Pre-Symptomatic Detection

Dr. Harsh Mahajan added, "The 85% rise in Calcium Scoring CT is largely driven by increased awareness about the importance of preventive medicine. CT calcium scoring is extremely useful in predicting the future possibility of heart disease, even before symptoms appear. Cardiovascular disease in India is clearly shifting toward younger age groups. The real opportunity lies in pre-symptomatic detection. Modalities such as Calcium Scoring CT, CT Coronary Angiography and Cardiac MRI allow us to identify plaque burden and vascular changes well before a catastrophic event. Preventive cardiology must move from opportunistic testing to protocol-driven early screening integrated into routine health evaluation."

The Role of Calcium Scoring CT

Experts highlighted that Calcium Scoring CT plays a critical role in quantifying coronary artery calcification, an early marker of atherosclerosis, enabling accurate risk stratification even in asymptomatic individuals.

Targeted Screening for Better Outcomes

Dr. Shoma Mukerjee said, "A large proportion of young individuals with underlying atherosclerotic disease remain asymptomatic. Targeted screening for individuals with metabolic risk factors or family history enables early therapeutic correction through medical management and lifestyle modification. Early evaluation significantly alters long-term cardiovascular outcomes."

The webinar concluded with a call to integrate advanced cardiac diagnostics into routine preventive healthcare pathways, particularly for high-risk individuals. Mahajan Imaging & Labs reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening early detection frameworks and expanding access to precision cardiac imaging to address the rising cardiovascular burden among young Indians. (ANI)