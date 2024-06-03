'Reads like a manual to riot': BJP slams Congress' instructions to its workers for LS Elections counting day

The Congress directive urges its members to maintain vigilance and stay attentive for the next 24 hours, while also encouraging them to report any suspected rigging by capturing video evidence and forwarding it to designated helpline numbers.

The BJP has strongly criticized the instructions issued by the Congress to its party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting day on Tuesday, stating that it "reads like a manual to riot." The Congress directive urges its members to maintain vigilance and stay attentive for the next 24 hours, while also encouraging them to report any suspected rigging by capturing video evidence and forwarding it to designated helpline numbers.

In a letter addressed to its workers, the Congress raised concerns over the BJP's alleged violations of the moral code of conduct and its rhetoric about changing the Constitution and threatening Indian democracy. It emphasized the importance of vigilance during the vote counting process in light of what it deemed as morally corrupt conduct by the BJP.

Also read: LS Polls 2024: ECI assures robust counting process on June 4; how votes are counted & how to check results?

In a letter to workers, Congress said, "This is the people's election. As we have seen in the last few weeks, the BJP and its leaders have repeatedly violated the moral code of conduct, openly talking about changing the Constitution and ending Indian democracy. It is because of this morally corrupt conduct of the BJP that we need to be vigilant during the counting of votes tomorrow."

"We appeal to every Congress party worker to come out of their homes to protect democracy. Instead of watching TV news from home and watching the results, we request all party workers to reach the District Congress Offices and State Congress Headquarters and help the party's efforts in protecting our votes," the letter added.

Congress also requested state in-charges to ensure all essential arrangements are in place for party workers at Congress offices. Additionally, they've been asked to arrange transport for workers encountering counting-related issues. A monitoring center operating round the clock has been established in Delhi, as per the Congress letter.

"If you ever feel that something suspicious is happening at the counting center, please record it on your phone and immediately send the video to our helpline number. We have formed a huge legal team to take necessary action on any such anomaly. Please send the name of the counting center and Lok Sabha constituency along with the video," the letter stated.

"We request every Congress party worker to stay in touch with the local voters and send any information about vote counting discrepancies to the Congress party headquarters. We have to prevent all possible disruptions and malpractices during the vote counting process. This election will decide the fate of our Constitution. The future of our country is in your hands. So, be vigilant and attentive for the next 24 hours. Send videos to this number - +91 7982839236. Please send information about any vote counting discrepancy to this number - +91 9560822897," the letter concluded.

In response to these directives, BJP's Amit Malviya condemned the Congress, alleging that their instructions resembled a manual to incite rioting. He questioned the necessity of gathering at state and district offices during vote counting, suggesting a potential motive to disrupt the process.

"Congress party’s instruction to its workers’ reads like a manual to riot… There is absolutely no merit in asking people to assemble in state and district offices because counting happens in a designated secure zone for each Lok Sabha, unless the idea is to unleash mobs and disrupt the process," Malviya said in a post on X.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India sets world record with 642 million voters; ECI gives standing ovation (WATCH)

As per reports quoting sources within the party, the Congress has summoned all senior leaders of the alliance to remain in Delhi until Tuesday night or possibly the following morning.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly shown support for this decision. A post-election meeting is scheduled where, if the seat count doesn't meet expectations, alternative courses of action such as demonstrations, press conferences, or meetings with the President will be considered. These discussions may involve questioning the role of the Election Commission.

Latest Videos