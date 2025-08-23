Atleast 20 people were severely burnt, and two died in a major accident late Friday night near Mandiala village on the Hoshiarpur–Jalandhar highway after an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, causing a large explosion and fire.

Two people were killed after the LPG tanker and a pickup truck collision resulted in a massive explosion and fire in Punjab's Mandiala village in the Hoshiarpur district, an official confirmed on Saturday. Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur's SMO Dr Kuldeep Singh told ANI, "A total of 23 were injured and brought to the civil hospital last night, and there are two casualties. Seven patients are admitted to the Civil Hospital, and 15 have been referred to speciality hospitals. Patients are being given proper treatment."

One of the deceased was brought dead to the hospital, while a victim, who was referred to a private hospital, died there later.

An injured victim said that his neighbours helped him and his mother to get to the hospital as the ambulance service was unreachable on the call. "We were in a panic. I was in my house when the fire reached it. No ambulance came for me, but the neighbours helped me and my mother. No ambulance service was picking up the call," the victim told ANI.

He added, “We thought a cylinder had blasted in our house, but when we looked out, it was fire all around, so something big would have exploded. My mother has also got some injuries, and my brother is fine now.”

The accident likely occurred when the vehicle collided with the LPG tanker, resulting in a fire and subsequent explosion.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain stated that the fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police were quickly deployed to the scene.

"The fire broke out, probably due to a road accident. Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital. One casualty has been reported. It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident involving a gas tanker... This is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here," said Jain.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh visited the accident site and hospital, promising government support to the affected families.

"The situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened... It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are saying that a tanker hit a car, after which a blast occurred because gas leaked... The fire has spread widely," Singh said.