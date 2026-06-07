Congress leader TS Singh Deo linked the domestic LPG price hike to the West Asia crisis, urging the Centre for transparency. The government defended the move, while Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah also criticised the decision.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Sunday warned that domestic LPG prices could remain under pressure amid the West Asia crisis and urged the Centre to be transparent about the country's economic situation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the recent hike in domestic LPG prices, Singh Deo said the global economic conditions triggered by the West Asia conflict were likely to keep fuel costs elevated. "The global economic condition that has developed due to the West Asia crisis, this (price hike) will continue," the Congress leader told reporters.

He added that the government should have informed citizens in advance about the impending impact. "People should have been taken into confidence earlier... the govt should be transparent about the economic situation of the country," Singh Deo said.

Centre Justifies LPG Price Hike

The remarks came after the central government hiked Domestic LPG prices by Rs 29 per cylinder today. With this latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said on Sunday that the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada. It said in a release that the beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) pays an effective Rs 642 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, and the general consumer in Delhi pays Rs 942, against a cost to supply that has now risen to over Rs 1,600.

Karnataka Minister Slams Modi Government

Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah also criticised the central government's decision to increase domestic LPG prices, alleging that the Modi government has no concern for the common man.

He asserted that the price hike serves as a significant burden on the public and warned that it would negatively impact the economy.

The son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further asserted that during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure, the prices of all essential commodities remained significantly lower. He claimed that the then-government had purchased bonds specifically to subsidise and reduce costs for the public.

"The Modi government has no concern for the people. They are increasing prices as if they don't care whether the public is ruined or not. Price hikes are a burden on people and will hit the economy hard," said Siddaramaiah.

"However, during our government's tenure at the Centre, prices of all essentials were lower. Our government had purchased bonds and reduced prices," added Siddaramaiah. (ANI)