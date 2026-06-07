Following a Rs 29 hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices, residents in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, urged the Centre for an immediate rollback. The increase has pushed prices to Rs 957.50 in Chennai, adding to the financial burden on households.

Residents in Thoothukudi on Sunday urged the Central government to immediately withdraw the recent hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices, saying the increase has added to the financial burden on households already grappling with rising living costs. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 29 with effect from June 7. In Chennai, the price has risen from Rs 928.50 to Rs 957.50, drawing concern among homemakers and the general public.

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Public Outcry Over Financial Strain

Speaking on the issue, a local named US Sekar said the repeated increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders had already contributed to a rise in the cost of essential commodities, and the latest hike in domestic cooking gas prices had further impacted ordinary citizens. "In recent months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased repeatedly, leading to a rise in the cost of essential commodities. Now, the Rs 29 increase in domestic cooking gas cylinders used by households has imposed an additional burden on ordinary people," he told ANI. "Daily wage workers, middle-class families, and economically weaker sections are particularly affected by this price hike. Continuous increases in the prices of essential goods, petrol, diesel, and cooking gas have significantly raised the cost of living. Therefore, the government should immediately roll back the Rs 29 increase and reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders," Sekar added.

Meanwhile, a resident, Annamalai Rajan said the latest increase in domestic LPG prices would adversely affect households and further strain family budgets. "The latest increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders will adversely affect the public. As cylinder prices have already been rising steadily, this additional hike will further increase household expenses," Rajan told ANI. "Middle-class families are now being forced to set aside a separate amount from their budgets specifically for cooking gas. Hence, the government should reconsider this price hike. There are also complaints about LPG cylinder shortages in certain areas. In such a situation, an additional increase in price will create further hardship for the public and middle-income families," he added.

Price Hike Details

The domestic LPG prices were hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder. The revised price has come into effect from Sunday. Following the latest LPG price hike, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

The latest increase comes after oil companies raised LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia. (ANI)