Rahul Gandhi alleged post-election inflation is coming, citing a ₹993 single-day hike in commercial LPG prices. He termed it the 'election bill', noting an 81% rise in three months and warned that petrol and diesel prices could be next.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that domestic inflationary pressures were expected to rise after the elections, pointing to a sharp increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders.

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In a post on the social media platform X, Gandhi said the commercial gas cylinder price has gone up by ₹993 in a single day, calling it the "biggest increase in a single day." He further claimed that from February to the present, prices have increased by ₹1,380, which he described as an 81% rise over three months. "I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, a commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months," he posted on X.

Impact on Businesses and Households

He said the impact of the price hike would be felt across small businesses such as tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops, adding that household expenses would also be affected. Gandhi also warned of possible further increases, stating that after gas, petrol and diesel prices could be next to rise. "Tea stall, dhaba, hotel, bakery, sweet shop - the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. And this will affect your plate too. First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel," he added.

Gandhi's Earlier Warning on Post-Poll Price Hikes

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government will soon increase the prices of petroleum products as polling will conclude in West Bengal on Wednesday and is already over in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Oppositon in the Lok Sabha, said people will have to cope with increasing inflation. "Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out -petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive. When oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you. A government that loots when it's cheap, leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he said in a post on X. (ANI)