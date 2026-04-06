Dhabas and eateries in Dehradun and Haridwar are grappling with the impact of a commercial LPG price hike, forcing them to switch to alternatives like wood and coal. This has disrupted operations, led to booking cancellations, and even staff cuts.

Dhabas and small roadside eateries in Uttarakhand's Dehradun are facing the impact of the price hike in commercial LPG cylinders, leading to operational disruptions. A dhaba owner said, "The supply continues, because we cannot afford it. We have switched to other alternatives like wood fire."

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Another dhaba owner told ANI, "We are facing a severe problem. There is an issue in supplying the orders to the customers as well. There is a price rise in everything."

Crisis in Haridwar's Hospitality Sector

Hotel and restaurant operators in the holy city of Haridwar are also grappling with a similar situation, with many reporting a decline in business. They are now resorting to coal-fired stoves and induction cooktops to meet customer demand.

The disruption of commercial gas cylinder supplies in Haridwar has cast a grave crisis over local hotel and restaurant operators. Furthermore, with the pilgrimage season typically commencing in April, the ongoing gas shortage is leading to booking cancellations. As a result, they have even been compelled to downsize their staff. If this situation persists, they warn that they will ultimately be forced to shut down their hotels and restaurants.

Government Responds with Relief Measures

Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained that fuel supplies across the country remain stable despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia and has urged citizens to refrain from panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

In a relief move for migrant workers, students and daily-wage earners, the government has allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof. People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card.

Strong Response to New Cylinder Policy

The response to the move has been strong. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, more than 90,000 five-kilogram FTL cylinders were sold in a single day. Since March 23, 2026, around 6.6 lakh cylinders have been sold across the country.

The Ministry has described the move as part of a broader effort to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, particularly amid the evolving conflict in West Asia.

International Supply Chain Remains Active

Additionally, India-flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, official sources told ANI on Monday. This marks the eighth India-flagged vessel carrying LPG to transit the Strait since February 28, when the West Asia conflict began, as per the sources. (ANI)