LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

The LPG price hike has multiplied the hardships of the common man, who is already overburdened by the surge in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Cooking gas has become even costlier with the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder being increased by Rs 50. In the national capital, New Delhi, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

The latest revision comes a week after the cost of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was revised from Rs 2,253 to Rs 2,355.50, a hike of Rs 102.50. The 5-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 655.

The hike has multiplied the hardships of the common man, who is already overburdened by the surge in the prices of petrol and diesel. The government has justified the price hikes, blaming the sharp uptick in global energy prices due to supply chain constraints arising out of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Ever since the five state assembly elections ended, oil marketing and gas firms resumed the revision of petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.

The subsidized domestic LPG cylinder price was revised by Rs 50 on March 22. To note, domestic LPG prices vary from state to state due to local taxes. Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

The decision to hike LPG prices triggered outrage and memes against the government, with most users highlighting how middle-class savings had taken a serious hit due to the recent price hikes.

Also Read: Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates