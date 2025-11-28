The Supreme Court denied anticipatory bail to former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother in a TDP workers' double-murder case. The court ordered them to surrender in two weeks, citing prima facie conspiracy and investigation interference.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Andhra-based former YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatarami Reddy in the double-murder case of TDP (Telugu Desam Party) workers.

SC Orders Surrender, Cites 'Interference In Investigation'

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ordered the Reddy brothers to surrender within a period of two weeks while questioning the accused duo's conduct in having allegedly interfered in the investigation by procuring the Case Diary in the matter. The apex court was of the view that the way the accused persons got hold of an official case-related document, at this stage of the probe reflects prima facie conspiracy on their part. "Whatever way you got this is totally unacceptable. This is interference in the investigation. How did you get ahold of this?," the Court asked the counsel representing the accused persons.

Petitioners Allege 'Political Vendetta'

Both accused brothers had moved the apex court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's decision in having rejected their anticipatory-bail pleas. In their plea, the petitioner-accused persons state that since the TDP came to power in Andhra Pradesh in June 2024, the petitioner and other YSRCP members have been subjected to political vendetta through false and malicious cases.

Further, the plea contended that the petitioners were wrongly named in an FIR concerning a double murder in Palnadu district, allegedly on the instructions of political rivals. The plea further argues that the respondent State (Andhra Pradesh) falsely told the High Court that fourteen criminal cases were pending against the petitioner, while four of those had already resulted in his exoneration and should not be counted.

However, the apex court was not inclined to grant relief to the petitioner-accused persons. Thus, it rejected their anticipatory bail pleas and directed them to surrender within two weeks. (ANI)