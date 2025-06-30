A 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra was raped in a Pahalgam hotel. The accused, Zubair Ahmed, has been denied bail by an Anantnag court, which condemned the crime.

A 70-year-old woman from Maharashtra was raped in a horrifying incident in a hotel room in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on April 11.

The woman had travelled to Pahalgam to enjoy the natural beauty of Kashmir. However, her visit turned into a tragedy. She was reportedly sexually assaulted inside her hotel room and suffered serious injuries. She was left in great pain and struggled to move for several days after the assault, reports the Times of India.

Accused entered hotel room and escaped

According to the prosecution, the accused Zubair Ahmed entered the tourist's hotel room and tied her mouth with a bedsheet before committing the crime. After the attack, he escaped by jumping out of the room’s window.

The accused is a local resident of Pahalgam. He was arrested and is now in judicial custody. A case has been registered under Section 64 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Court refuses bail to the accused

On June 27, the Principal Sessions Judge of Anantnag refused to grant bail to Zubair Ahmed. The court said that the seriousness of the crime, the ongoing investigation, and the available evidence made it clear that bail should not be granted at this stage.

The judge noted that such a brutal act against a senior woman tourist has harmed the reputation of Kashmir, especially Pahalgam, which is known as one of the most beautiful places in India.

Strong words from the judge

In a powerful statement, the court said that crimes like this damage the moral values of society. The judge added that green fields, mountains, and rivers cannot cover the pain and fear caused by such actions.

The court said, "This land is called heaven on earth. But if a respected elderly woman comes here and faces such cruelty, she will carry that pain forever. That is the experience she now takes back with her."

Society must act to protect the innocent

The judge also urged society to come forward and stop such crimes. He said that watchful citizens, strong institutions, and kind-hearted people must work together to protect the true identity of Kashmir.

This case has deeply shocked the local people and raised concerns about tourist safety in the region. The court’s message was clear that such acts should not go unpunished, and justice must be delivered quickly.

The police are still gathering evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities have promised strict action and a fair trial. The accused will remain in custody as the case moves forward.