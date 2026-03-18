A late‑night hospital shooting in Aligarh left a patient dead, with police linking the attack to a family dispute. Investigators say relatives of a Mathura woman may have orchestrated the fatal confrontation.

A 38‑year‑old patient was shot point blank inside a private hospital in Aligarh late Monday night, sending shockwaves through attendants and other patients present. Two armed men, including a Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan, barged into the facility and opened fire. The victim, Vedpal Singh, was rushed to a higher medical centre but succumbed to his injuries by Tuesday noon.

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Police investigations quickly pointed to a personal dispute. Vedpal had been in a relationship with a woman from Mathura for five years. Her family, however, had arranged her marriage to another man earlier this year. Tensions escalated when Vedpal allegedly tried to break the alliance, leading to his arrest and a brief jail term. Though that marriage was called off, the woman later married someone else, and her family continued to hold Vedpal responsible.

Authorities confirmed that the woman’s father, Devendera Chaudhary, a UP Police constable posted in Baghpat, was arrested from Mathura. Meanwhile, her cousin Bhupendra Chaudhary, a 28‑year‑old PAC jawan, and another associate are accused of carrying out the hospital attack. Police have registered a case under BNS Section 103 for murder and are working to trace the suspects.

Family Ties And Mounting Tensions

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun stated that preliminary findings revealed Vedpal’s long‑standing relationship with the woman had created friction with her family. The family alleged he disrupted her marriage prospects, and their resentment culminated in repeated threats.

Vedpal, a resident of Ahraula village in Khair, had suffered a fracture in his arm and undergone surgery earlier on the day of the attack. His cousin, Kuldeep Tomar, told reporters that Vedpal had pursued legal studies and worked under a lawyer. He emphasized that Vedpal’s relationship with the woman was genuine, but her father, brother, and cousin, all serving in the UP Police - opposed it strongly.

The incident has raised serious concerns about law enforcement personnel being directly involved in violent acts. The fact that serving police officers and a PAC jawan are implicated has intensified scrutiny.

As the investigation continues, police are focusing on tracking down Bhupendra Chaudhary and his associate.