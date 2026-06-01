Rahul Chaturvedi, a 39-year-old IIM Bengaluru graduate, has been arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly defrauding over 16 women he met on a matrimonial website. Posing as an HR manager for a global corporation, he swindled them out of approximately Rs 8 lakh and several iPhones.

A case involving a 39-year-old IIM Bengaluru graduate accused of cheating women through a matrimonial website is going viral on social media after Instagram user @anmolgarg101 shared details of the incident on the platform. Rahul Chaturvedi, a resident of Radha Sky Garden Society in the Bisrakh neighbourhood of Greater Noida, was detained on Tuesday, according to police, on suspicion of defrauding over 16 women out of approximately Rs 8 lakh and several iPhones. According to investigators, he made a fictitious profile on a dating website and pretended to be an HR manager for a global corporation.

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DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy said Chaturvedi completed his BCom from a private university in Madhya Pradesh before pursuing higher studies at the prestigious IIM Bengaluru. "From 2012 to 2017, Chaturvedi worked as an HR manager at a telecommunications company in Gurgaon, and from 2018 to 2021, he worked with another MNC in Bengaluru. In 2022, he moved," Avasthy said.

The case came to light after a 40-year-old woman from Greater Noida lodged a complaint at Bisrakh police station on September 7. Explaining the allegations, Avasthy said, “The complainant said she met the accused through a matrimonial website. After chatting for a few days, Chaturvedi allegedly began visiting her home and even met her parents. He cheated her of approximately Rs 2.4 lakh through multiple transactions, claiming he needed the money for his ailing father's medical treatment. He even purchased shoes worth Rs 16,000 using her money.”

The police also said that Chaturvedi intimidated the victim and banned all communication when she sought her money back. Police discovered throughout the inquiry that Chaturvedi had reportedly bought a premium membership and made a false profile on the marriage site.

"He posed as an HR manager at a multinational company and even modulated his voice during phone calls to impersonate his father, to avoid suspicion," Avasthy claimed. The DCP further stated, "Chaturvedi had also fabricated salary slips to build trust."