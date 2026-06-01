- Home
- India
- Annapurna Bhandar Online Apply: Forms OUT, State Govt Tightens Rules as BJP Sets New Target
Annapurna Bhandar Online Apply: Forms OUT, State Govt Tightens Rules as BJP Sets New Target
The form fill-up for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme has started from today, June 1. Beneficiaries will start getting money in their accounts from June 3.
Annapurna Bhandar Update
The government has started the form fill-up process from June 1. They will start sending money to the bank accounts of genuine beneficiaries from June 3. The government had said the faster you fill the form, the sooner you get the allowance. But as the process began, the BJP government has taken a tough decision and set a target.
Annapurna Bhandar Update
People can fill the forms both online and offline starting today. For the registration process, the state's Chief Secretary, Manoj Agarwal, has appointed 22 officers. These officers are of Secretary and Principal Secretary rank, one for each of the 22 districts.
Annapurna Bhandar Update
Authorities are also checking if ASHA workers, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and Anganwadi workers are properly distributing the Annapurna Bhandar scheme forms door-to-door to all residents.
Annapurna Bhandar Update
Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari has made it clear that this target must be met by June 2. He said that IAS officers must complete the target. This is to ensure that all eligible people start receiving the allowance from June 3.
Annapurna Bhandar Update
You can also fill the form from the comfort of your home. Just go to the official website: https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login. You will find the 11-page form there. Make sure you fill it carefully, especially your bank details. Also, you must link your Aadhaar with your mobile number, or you will not receive the money.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.