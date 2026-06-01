Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar is in Delhi to meet the Congress high command. He and Siddaramaiah will discuss cabinet berths, Deputy CMs, and other appointments ahead of his June 3 swearing-in. The party is also seeking a new KPCC president.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on Monday to meet the Congress high command ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3. Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the people of Karnataka, saying, "My good wishes to Karnataka. The people of Karnataka had been waiting for a long time."

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Cabinet Formation Discussions

DK Shivkumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet berths and other political developments in the state.

Speculations are being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

According to sources, Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command. The sources further informed that a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Minister(s).

Search for New KPCC President

Additionally, a top source in the Congress told ANI that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

As the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM, the party plans to bring a leader who can get the organisation well with the government and ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.

Smooth Transfer of Power

Speaking to ANI, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Naseer Hussain, said that the party leadership will take the necessary decisions regarding the transfer of power. He added that the party will form the cabinet with due consideration to caste, community, social and regional balance in the state.

"The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. Therefore, DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.