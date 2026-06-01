Kerala commenced its new academic year with festive celebrations as students returned to schools. CM VD Satheesan and other ministers inaugurated events, emphasizing a renewed focus on quality education for the over two lakh new students joining.

Keralam state has marked a vibrant start to the new academic year on Monday as students returned to classrooms across the state. Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar extended his wishes to children entering the new academic year and highlighted the importance of developing values and social responsibility alongside academic learning.

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Joining the district-level school reopening festival at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruvali, the Revenue Minister said," School reopening celebrations are as important to the people of Kerala as any other major festival." The minister noted that "more than two lakh children are joining schools across the state this academic year."

The minister further stated that addressing the decline in educational standards and introducing a renewed and quality-focused education system would be among the key priorities of a UDF-led government. He added that the "education sector would receive the highest level of focus and attention." The minister visited the Government Higher Secondary School, Thiruvali, where he interacted with students. He extended his wishes to children entering the new academic year and highlighted the importance of developing values and social responsibility alongside academic learning. The minister also spoke with the students and inquired about their learning experiences, future aspirations, and school activities. Teachers, parents, and public representatives also attended the function.

State-Level Inauguration in Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile, Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the state-level school reopening ceremony on Monday at the Pattom Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram after students across returned to their schools to mark Keralam new academic year. The event saw the participation of Education Minister N Shamsudheen to welcome the young learners back to their classrooms.

Reflecting on the atmosphere of the day, Education Minister N Shamsudheen, while speaking to ANI, said, "There is a festive mood here today... This is a remarkable day in the students' lives."

Ministers Assigned District Oversight

On the other hand, the Keralam government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan issued an order assigning district-wise responsibilities to ministers, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the order, ministers have been assigned to oversee Keralam's 14 districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikod, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Minister CP John has been assigned responsibility for the Thiruvananthapuram district, while Shibu Baby John will oversee the Kollam district. (ANI)