A man was killed and partially eaten by a tiger near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. Locals found only the victim's severed legs. The incident has triggered panic and highlighted the rising human-wildlife conflict in the area.

A tragic incident of human-wildlife conflict has emerged from the Karanjia division of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, where a tiger killed and partially devoured a man in the dense forests near Kumudabadi village's Rajam Sahi area in Mayurbhanj district. Locals discovered the horrific remains of the victim in the early hours of Monday morning, and only the two severed, bloodied legs of the man, along with his lungi (traditional lower garment), were found lying in the jungle. The condition of the site suggested that the tiger had consumed nearly half of the victim's body before leaving the spot.

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According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sadhu Naik, a resident of Basantpur village under Jashipur police station. According to family members and villagers, Sadhu had left home on Sunday morning to collect tender leaves and fodder for his goats. When he failed to return by evening, his family grew worried. A search was organised, and the tragic discovery was made this morning.

The police said, "This appears to be a clear case of a tiger attack resulting in death."

Rising Conflict and Official Response

Forest officials suspect the big cat dragged the victim deeper into the forest before feeding on the body. Such man-animal conflicts have become increasingly common in the fringe villages of Mayurbhanj, which lies close to the Similipal Tiger Reserve, one of India's major tiger habitats.

Jashipur police and officials from the Forest Department immediately reached the spot. The police have initiated a formal investigation, while forest teams are conducting searches in the area to trace the tiger's movement and assess its behaviour. They are also planning to install camera traps and increase patrolling in the vulnerable zones to prevent further incidents.

Community Fear and Safety Measures

The tragic death of Sadhu Naik has sent shockwaves through the local community. Villagers have expressed fear and demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to ensure the safety of people living near the forest. Many rely on the jungle for collecting firewood, fodder, and minor forest produce for their daily livelihood, making them highly vulnerable to wildlife attacks.

Forest officials have appealed to residents to avoid venturing into the jungle alone, especially during early morning and late evening hours. Compensation to the deceased's family, as per government norms, is also expected to be processed soon.

This incident once again highlights the growing human-wildlife conflict in Odisha's forested regions, where conservation efforts and local livelihood needs often clash. Authorities have assured that all possible steps will be taken to track the tiger and mitigate risks to human lives.

Official Confirms Details of Attack

According to ACF Karanjia Pravat Kuanr, who spoke to ANI over the phone, said, "A tiger attacked and partially devoured a man. Only the two legs of the victim were recovered from the spot. The investigation is underway in the presence of the Karanjia Tahsildar and the IIC of Karanjia Police Station. The remaining parts of the body have been sent for postmortem." (ANI)