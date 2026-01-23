Two life-term convicts in Rajasthan, Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, are set to marry after their relationship developed in an open prison. The Rajasthan HC approved a 15-day parole for their wedding.

In a rare and widely discussed development from Rajasthan, two life-term convicts in separate murder cases are set to marry after their relationship blossomed behind bars and the Rajasthan High Court approved short-term parole for both.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The couple, Priya Seth (also known as Neha Seth) and Hanuman Prasad, met while serving their sentences at an open prison facility in Jaipur, where inmates have comparatively greater freedom and opportunities for interaction than in conventional cells.

The relationship reportedly developed gradually over their time in custody, leading to a decision to marry after the High Court and the District Parole Advisory Committee granted each a 15-day parole specifically for the wedding. The ceremony was scheduled to take place in the Baroda Mev area of Alwar district on January 23, 2026.

Priya Seth is serving life imprisonment in connection with the high-profile Dushyant Sharma murder case, in which she and accomplices allegedly lured Sharma through a dating application with the intent to extort money, and subsequently killed him in 2018.

The case shocked the region given its planning and brutality, including efforts to conceal the victim’s body. Hanuman Prasad, on the other hand, is also a life convict in a separate murder case, details of which are less widely published but similarly serious in nature.

Their upcoming marriage, sanctioned by legal authorities, has sparked conversation across social and mainstream media about the nature of rehabilitation, personal transformation behind bars, and societal perceptions of inmates. Some observers see the parole decision as a humane recognition of personal relationships even in prison, while others find it controversial given the severity of the crimes involved.

The event underscores the open-prison model in India, which allows convicted inmates controlled freedoms and more social interaction as part of rehabilitation efforts. This model made the unusual union possible — one that few corrections systems around the world might endorse.

As the couple prepares for their marriage, the story continues to generate public interest, raising questions about justice, second chances, and how love and companionship intersect with criminal sentences.