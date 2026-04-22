Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery magnate Martin, claims his group gave DMK Rs 500 crore via electoral bonds. He alleges the party's 'first family' then asked them to run illegal lottery and sand mining operations, which they refused.

Allegations of Electoral Bond Corruption

Jose Charles Martin, founder of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) and son of prominent lottery businessman Martin, levelled serious allegations against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing the ruling party's "first family" of orchestrating a large-scale structural corruption network involving illicit business operations and financial irregularities.

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Speaking to ANI, Jose Charles Martin claimed that during the period when electoral bonds were a legally permitted mode of political funding, a sum of Rs 500 crore was routed from the Martin Group to the DMK. He alleged that the contribution was facilitated through an intermediary and accompanied by assurances that the party would form the government following the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Claims Over TASMAC Irregularities

"After assuming power, instead of fulfilling commitments through legal means, members of the DMK's first family instructed us to operate lottery sales through illegal channels within Tamil Nadu," he said, asserting, "My father refused outright, maintaining that any business engagement must strictly adhere to the law."

Expanding on the allegations, Martin stated that the group had proposed a plan to streamline the operations of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the state-run liquor retail network. According to him, the proposal outlined a potential increase of Rs 30,000 crore in government revenue through systemic reforms. However, he claimed the proposal was rejected. He further alleged that the government's failure to reform TASMAC has enabled widespread irregularities, including illegal surcharges on liquor sales and scams amounting to several thousand crores.

"Parallelly, 30,000 crores in revenue were being leaked through the system. For example, if there is 3,000 shops, legal shops with a license, there is another 3,000 shops without a license, including bars. So, what happens is, from the manufacturers, the bottles are supplied at rupees, for example, 20 rupees is the manufacturing cost. In the market, open market, in the retail shops, in Tasmac, it is sold at 150 rupees," he alleged.

Pressure for Illegal Sand Mining

Martin also accused the DMK of attempting to involve the Martin Group in sand mining operations under questionable conditions. "We were asked to take over sand mining activities on the condition of paying Rs 1,000 crore annually in cash. This was also rejected, as we refused to engage in any unlawful arrangements," he claimed, adding that illegal sand mining is still happening in Tamil Nadu.

Accusations Over Worsening Drug Menace

The LJK leader asserted that his family maintained a consistent stance of conducting business strictly within legal frameworks, despite repeated proposals that allegedly involved illegal practices. He also made a heavy claim regarding the drug menace in Tamil Nadu, stating that drugs are now being found in school children's bags.

"Drugs are being circulated heavily in Tamil Nadu, the teachers have been complaining that, in the school bags, you know, we need to check. Previously, they should check whether the phones or lipsticks are in the bags. Right now, they are checking for the drugs, chocolates, and whether these things are in the school kids' bags," he said.

These allegations come at a politically sensitive time, as Tamil Nadu heads into an intense election phase on April 23. With the silence period now in effect, the fate of the candidates now rests in the hands of the voters. The counting is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, while TVK is also in the fray. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)