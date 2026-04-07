A rice lorry overturned on the Andhra-Odisha ghat road in Parvathipuram Manyam district late Monday after a brake failure. The accident blocked traffic for 7 km, stranding passengers for hours until police cleared the road on Tuesday morning.

A rice-laden lorry overturned on the Andhra-Odisha interstate ghat road in Pachipenta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district late Monday night, disrupting traffic for nearly seven kilometres and causing difficulties for passengers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the stringer, the accident occurred at around 11 PM when the lorry, travelling from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh, reportedly overturned after its brakes failed on the ghat road. The vehicle fell across the road, blocking traffic movement for several hours.

Passengers Stranded Overnight

Passengers travelling towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh were stranded and faced serious hardship during the night. Travellers said they had been stuck on the road since late night, with children and elderly people facing the most difficulties due to the prolonged traffic disruption.

Road Cleared, Traffic Restored

Police reached the spot early Tuesday morning and, with the help of cranes, removed the overturned lorry and cleared the traffic by around 6 AM, restoring normal movement on the route.