Lord Ram’s devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka

    Sriram Savant, a devoted follower of Lord Ram, is on a 6,000 km cycling pilgrimage to visit 250 places associated with Lord Ram. He recently reached Vijayapura in Karnataka, where he was warmly welcomed. Savant aims to raise awareness of tourism and requests governments to develop facilities at these historical sites.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Sriram Savant, a devout follower of Lord Ram from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is on an extraordinary cycling pilgrimage spanning over 6,000 kilometres. His mission is to visit 250 places where Lord Ram resided during his lifetime.

    Recently, Savant received a warm welcome from the people as he visited a historic temple in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

    Starting his journey from Ayodhya, Savant cycled through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. He plans to continue his pilgrimage to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, covering a minimum of 100 kilometres each day.

    Along the way, he visit places of historical importance, aiming to raise awareness of tourism in these regions.

    Expressing his motive, Savant requests respective state governments to develop and provide necessary facilities for the places where Lord Ram stayed during his search for Sita. Local leaders made the necessary arrangements for Savant's stay in Vijayapura.

    After being felicitated in Vijayapura, Savant's efforts were appreciated. "The youth should follow in the footsteps of Lord Ram, and we will make extra efforts to restore Ram Mandir, stone pillars, and other historical monuments in Vijayapura," said Umesh Vandal, president of the Sriram Navami Ustav Committee.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
