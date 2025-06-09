A 33-year-old woman, Harini R, was found stabbed to death in a Bengaluru hotel room. The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, allegedly confessed to the premeditated murder after contacting police.

A 33-year-old woman, Harini R, was found brutally murdered in a hotel room in South Bengaluru on Saturday. The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, was arrested in connection with the crime, which police say was a premeditated murder.

Harini, a resident of Hemmigepura in Banashankari 6th Stage, was stabbed 13 times in a hotel room located in the Poornapragna Housing Society Layout on Friday night. Yashas, a BCA graduate and resident of Kengeri, allegedly confessed to the crime after contacting a police personnel on Saturday.

According to officials, after the incident, Yashas returned home, inflicted a stab wound on himself, and informed a police constable attached to Kengeri police station. Officers reached the hotel around 3:30 am and found Harini's body. Yashas was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital for further treatment. He was discharged on Sunday evening and arrested by Subramanyapura police.

The backstory

Harini had been married to 41-year-old farmer Dasegowda HP since 2012 and had two daughters aged 13 and 10. She met Yashas at a village fair three years ago, and the two began a relationship that later turned into an extramarital affair. Family members of both individuals became aware of the affair a few months ago, and Harini was counselled to end the relationship. However, police say the two recently resumed contact and agreed to meet one final time.

The motive

On the evening of June 6, Yashas picked Harini up in his car around 5 pm and took her to a hotel he had booked in advance. Investigators say the couple spent time together before Harini informed him that she could no longer continue the relationship due to pressure from her husband and family. Police allege that Yashas had pre-planned the murder and had brought a knife with him. He reportedly stabbed her around 13 times before leaving the hotel and returning home. He later told police that he was unable to accept her decision to end the relationship.