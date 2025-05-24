BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, part of the Baijayant Panda-led delegation to the Middle East and Algeria, expressed confidence in uniting global opinion against Pakistan's terror links through India's message of unity and zero tolerance.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is part of the Baijayant Panda-led delegation to visit Middle-Eastern countries and Algeria, expressed confidence that the delegation will succeed in presenting India's perspective on terrorism, which will lead to a global consensus against Pakistan's actions.

He assured that upon the completion of all seven delegations' visits, the “atmosphere across world will be against Pakistan.”

Speaking to the media before heading to Bahrain with the delegation, Nishikan Dubey noted that Saudi Arabia has also suffered from terrorism, making it a crucial partner in India's efforts to combat the menace.

He said, “Saudi Arabia is an important Muslim country. They are also suffering from terrorism like us. We will succeed in presenting our facts. When we return, the atmosphere across the world will be against Pakistan.”

Dubey stressed that terrorism has no religion and that it is essential to address the issue objectively.

Meanwhile, Baijayant Panda highlighted the unity India has shown following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Today our group is embarking on this trip to West Asia. We have very senior members and wide representation from across the political spectrum. The biggest message is the unity that India has shown to the world and continues to show, and we are very clear about taking the message that after having won on the battlefield, it is also important to ask the world to stay focused on terrorism, which many countries around the world have suffered from. But we suffer from a special kind of terrorism that is state-sponsored, and this message, as you have seen recently, many countries are coming out in support of and that is our mission," Panda said.

The delegation headed by Panda will begin their visit with Bahrain and visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. The delegation include Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Phangnon Konyak (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Harsh Shringla.

Member of the delegation, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi told media the countries which his delegation will visit. He said, "Our neighbouring country, Pakistan is running terrorist camps and supporting them. These terrorists come to India and carry out terrorist activities. We will speak about these things to these four nations".

The All-Party Delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.