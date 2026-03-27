In Bhopal, long queues for LPG cylinders were seen despite the government's assurance of no shortage. Local residents reported waiting for five to six hours, some for several days, to get a refill, highlighting a stark on-ground reality.

Even as the government has assured that there is no shortage of LPG anywhere in the country, long queues were seen in an area of Bhopal with people waiting for several hours on Friday for their gas refills. In a ground near Hamidia Road in the state capital, local residents said they were standing in line for nearly five to six hours. Some said they had joined the queue as early as 5 am or 6 am but their turn has not come.

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Residents' Ordeal

A local resident said he had been facing a problem in getting a cylinder for the last three-four days. "We have been standing in line since 5 am but have still not received the gas cylinder. Despite the long wait, we are not able to get cylinders. I have been facing problem for the past three-four days," Wasim, a local consumer, told ANI.

Another consumer, Ankit Shrivastav, said that they were not sure of receiving the cylinder even after long wait. "I have been standing in the queue since 5:30 am and waiting here in the heat as there is no shade. We don't know whether we will get a cylinder or not. Today is my third day visiting the agency," Shrivastav told ANI.

Agency Operator's Explanation

Gas agency operator Krishna Rajput said his office opens at 10 am, but people start arriving early and form a queue. "Our office opens at 10 am but people come early to get cylinder. The government is providing cylinders in sufficient quantities and we are also fully cooperating. Since this is a city area, large trucks are not allowed to enter; therefore, gas cylinders are being distributed using smaller vehicles," Rajput said.

Asked about people claiming they were visiting for the last 4-5 days for a cylinder, he said there is a little problem as 400 to 500 people gather here daily. "I also urge people that they all will receive gas cylinders but they have to remain calm and avoid panic."

Government Denies Shortage

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Thursday that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control. "All retail fuel outlets have enough supplies. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country," it said.

The Ministry called upon people not to be misled by "a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic". (ANI)