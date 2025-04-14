Hanumankind Makes History with Groundbreaking Coachella Debut

Entertainment
The Indian rapper made history with his explosive debut at Coachella 2025, bringing Indian hip-hop to a global audience.
Hanumankind wowed the crowd with powerful renditions of "Run It Up" and "Big Dwgs," leaving everyone energized.
Kerala’s Chenda Drummers, Kochuveetil Beats, elevated the stage with their traditional rhythms during "Run It Up."
The performance showcased how Indian cultural elements beautifully complement contemporary music styles.
From sharp bars to infectious energy, Hanumankind dominated the stage, ensuring every track hit harder than the last.
His Coachella performance marked a new era, proving Indian hip-hop’s potential to shine on international stages.
