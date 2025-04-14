Entertainment

Hanumankind Makes History with Groundbreaking Coachella Debut

Hanumankind's Global Breakthrough

The Indian rapper made history with his explosive debut at Coachella 2025, bringing Indian hip-hop to a global audience.

Electrifying Performances

Hanumankind wowed the crowd with powerful renditions of "Run It Up" and "Big Dwgs," leaving everyone energized.

 

Celebration of Indian Heritage

Kerala’s Chenda Drummers, Kochuveetil Beats, elevated the stage with their traditional rhythms during "Run It Up."

Seamless Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The performance showcased how Indian cultural elements beautifully complement contemporary music styles.

Unmatched Stage Presence

From sharp bars to infectious energy, Hanumankind dominated the stage, ensuring every track hit harder than the last.

Indian Hip-Hop Goes Global

His Coachella performance marked a new era, proving Indian hip-hop’s potential to shine on international stages.

