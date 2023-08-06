Amid search for leader in Karnataka, ex-CM Bommai to meet Amit Shah on Monday

The race for the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka has been heating up since the formation of the Congress government two months ago. In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP high command is diligently selecting candidates for the crucial positions of Leader of the Opposition and state president in the state.

Amidst the political manoeuvres, the BJP has turned its attention to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who seems to be leading the race for the Leader of the Opposition post. In a significant development, Basavaraj Bommai will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday morning to discuss important matters.

Before embarking on his trip to Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport on Sunday, Basavaraj Bommai received an invitation from the BJP's high command, signalling a potential responsibility to lead the opposition in Karnataka. This move has sparked new dynamics within the state BJP.

However, the Congress has revived allegations that the BJP is neglecting the Lingayat community. In response, the BJP is strategically positioning Bommai to consolidate the votes of the Lingayat community, while also aiming to strengthen its role as an effective opposition party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Currently, JDS leader Kumaraswamy has been taking centre stage, overshadowing the BJP's presence in the state.

As the discussions unfold, the prospect of Basavaraj Bommai assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition appears promising. In the meantime, there are murmurs about potential candidates for the State President post, with C.T. Ravi's name being prominently mentioned. However, CT Ravi, who was recently relieved from his position as BJP National General Secretary, has denied any aspirations for the role of state president, stating that the decision rests with the national leaders of the party.

Given the significance of the positions at stake and with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP high command continues to engage in multiple rounds of talks to identify and select deserving candidates for the two crucial roles in Karnataka's political landscape.