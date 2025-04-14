user
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to receive rain, thunderstorms due to cyclonic activity; Check forecast

Due to the cyclonic circulation over North-East Bihar and North Bangladesh, there is a possibility of storms and rain in the state. The weather department has predicted a drop in temperature over the weekend and issued a heavy rain alert for North Bengal

Amrita Ghosh
Apr 14, 2025

There is currently a cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere, located over North-East Bihar. Today the city's temperature will remain between a maximum of 35 and a minimum of 25-24 degrees.

Temperatures may drop at the beginning of the week. The state is about to be freed from heat. In addition, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms are expected until April 14.


Due to the continuous storms and rains, the temperature of Bengal has decreased, bringing relief. The weather department has informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain over weekend.

North Bengal will also experience inclement weather. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected. Light to heavy rain will occur in parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and other areas.

Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. Higher rain alert for Purulia, Bankura, and others. There is a possibility of gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40-50 kmph there.

