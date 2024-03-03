Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet the MP who PM Modi found fit to give a BJP ticket for the 6th time

Bhanu Pratap Verma has been nominated for the sixth consecutive time from the Jalaun constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Verma, a Union Minister of State, has a long history of political involvement, having served as an MP five times previously and also as an MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday evening, March 2. The list saw the cancellation of tickets for several incumbent MPs, with many new faces receiving nominations. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his confidence in certain candidates, including Bhanu Pratap Verma from the Jalaun parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces 12 Kerala candidates; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Shashi Tharoor

Who is Bhanu Pratap Verma?

Verma, currently serving as a Union Minister of State, has been entrusted with the BJP ticket for the sixth consecutive time. He has a longstanding history of representation, having been elected as an MP from Jalaun five times previously.

Verma's political journey began after the surge of support for the Ram movement in 1991 when he first clinched victory in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. Despite facing defeat by a Samajwadi Party candidate in 2009, the BJP continued to place its trust in Verma. Riding on the Modi wave, he secured victory once again in 2014 and retained his seat in the 2019 elections. This consistent track record has reinforced the party's confidence in him.

In addition to his parliamentary career, Verma has also served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), representing the Konch assembly constituency. He began his political journey as a councillor in the municipality before ascending to higher offices.

Born on July 15, 1957, Verma holds a postgraduate degree along with an LLB. He entered local politics by winning the councillor seat in the Konch Municipality in 1988, followed by his election as an MLA from the same assembly in 1991. With his extensive experience and dedication to public service, Verma continues to be a prominent figure in the BJP's electoral strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 26 leaders who won with over 40% margin in 2019 polls