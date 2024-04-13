Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiromani Akali Dal announces first list of 7 candidates for Punjab

With polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats scheduled for June 1 in Punjab and voting for 10 seats in Haryana set for May 25, political parties are gearing up for intense campaigning in the region.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday (April 13) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party has announced the names of seven candidates who will contest from various constituencies across Punjab.

The announced candidates are as follows:

1. Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema - Gurdaspur

2. Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra - Sri Anandpur Sahib

3. NK Sharma - Patiala

4. Anil Joshi - Sri Amritsar Sahib

5. S. Bikramjit Singh Khalsa - Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

6. S. Rajwinder Singh (Grandson of late S. Gurdev Singh Badal) - Faridkot

7. S. Iqbal Singh Jhoonda - Sangrur

Leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal also announced the formation of a 15-member manifesto committee in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls. The committee, chaired by Balwinder Singh Bhundar, includes Daljit Singh Cheema as the member secretary. Additionally, six special invitees have been appointed to the committee, as revealed by Cheema in a post on X.