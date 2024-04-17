Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Why polling lasts six weeks in Lok Sabha elections

    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    The process from the initial vote on April 19 to the final tally on June 4 spans over six weeks, a duration warranted by various factors.

    article_image1

    Photo credits: Getty

    India is all set to host world's largest general elections, set to kick off on Friday (April 19), traversing a diverse landscape from the frosty Himalayas to sultry jungles. Almost a billion eligible voters are slated to elect 543 members of the lower house of Parliament.

    However, the process from the initial vote on April 19 to the final tally on June 4 spans over six weeks, a duration warranted by various factors.

    article_image2

    Photo credits: Getty

    Lengthy Election Cycle: The election cycle extends over 44 days, making it one of India's lengthiest electoral endeavors, second only to the inaugural post-independence exercise in 1947, which lasted four months. This year, seven voting days are allocated, with the first phase commencing on Friday encompassing 102 constituencies nationwide, while the last polling date is scheduled for June 1, covering 57 seats. All votes will culminate in a unified counting process on June 4.

    article_image3

    Photo credits: Getty

    Voter Demographics: India's vast population and electorate size contribute significantly to the prolonged election period. With nearly 968.6 million eligible voters, India's electorate surpasses twice the population of the European Union, marking an 8% increase since the 2019 elections. Furthermore, India's population of over 1.4 billion ranks it as the world's most populous country, outstripping China.

    article_image4

    Photo credits: Getty

    Geographical Complexity: The geographical diversity of India necessitates staggered voting phases. While some states and Union territories conclude voting in a single phase, larger states like Uttar Pradesh, with a population exceeding 230 million, split voting across multiple phases due to logistical constraints. The Election Commission manages this complexity by establishing over 1.048 million polling stations, strategically located in various terrains, including mountainous regions, dense jungles, and arid deserts.

    article_image5

    Photo credits: Getty

    Security Measures: To uphold the integrity of the electoral process, stringent security arrangements are in place. Over 300,000 federal security personnel, complemented by state police forces, ensure the elections proceed without intimidation or violence. The intervals between voting phases facilitate the seamless deployment of security personnel and logistical operations, safeguarding election officials and voting machines until the final count on June 4.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more

    Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH) AJR

    'Emotional moment for me': PM Modi watches Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on iPad barefooted, offers prayers (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Champions League 2023-24: Xavi blames referee for Barcelona's implosion before PSG turnaround (WATCH) snt

    Champions League 2023-24: Xavi blames referee for Barcelona's implosion before PSG turnaround (WATCH)

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father's property vkp

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on April 21; Here's why

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS state produces inedible ink for polls; know history and more

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon