    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mekedatu project on Cauvery river will be halted if INDI alliance wins' says DMK

    The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) pledges to obstruct the Mekedatu dam if the INDI alliance wins the Lok Sabha elections. Their manifesto promises to annul the Citizenship Amendment Act, reduce fuel prices, waive farmer and student loans, advocate for women's rights, and address regional concerns in Tamil Nadu.

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced its intention to obstruct the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Kaveri River should the INDI alliance emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The DMK, a key player in Tamil Nadu politics, unveiled this stance as part of its manifesto released on Wednesday, raising significant concerns in Karnataka, where the ruling Congress party is advocating for the dam's construction.

    The manifesto, reflecting the collective aspirations of the INDI coalition led by the Congress, outlines a comprehensive agenda encompassing various national and regional issues. Among the promises made, the DMK specifically targets contentious policies and initiatives proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, as well as addressing regional concerns pertinent to Tamil Nadu.

    Notably, the manifesto pledges to annul the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), dismantle toll booths on national highways, advocate for a synchronized national election cycle, overhaul the National Education Policy (NEP), and revoke the Agnipath scheme, among other measures aimed at countering what it perceives as "anti-people laws" passed by the BJP government.

    Furthermore, the DMK promises substantial relief to citizens grappling with soaring fuel prices, proposing a significant reduction in petrol and diesel rates, along with a substantial decrease in the price of cooking gas cylinders. The manifesto also vows to alleviate the financial burden on farmers and students by waiving off their loans, while advocating for the immediate implementation of a 33% reservation for women in various sectors.

    DMK pledges to exempt the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), provide financial assistance to women, increase employment wages, ensure equal pay, and introduce menstrual leave for women employees. Additionally, the party promises to conduct a caste census alongside regular population surveys and restore state status to Jammu and Kashmir.

