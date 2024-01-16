Bengaluru will face water crisis if Mekedatu project is not implemented: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

JDS chief HD Deve Gowda warns of a looming water crisis in Bengaluru without swift implementation of the Mekedatu project. He urges the Union Hydropower Ministry for immediate approval, citing the city's rapid growth and the need for 64 TMC of water by 2044. Gowda emphasizes Tamil Nadu's extensive irrigation projects and regrets Karnataka's inability to match crop cultivation success.

Expressing grave apprehensions, JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has emphasized that Bengaluru is on the brink of a severe water crisis if the Mekedatu project is not swiftly implemented. Speaking at a press conference held at the JDS office J.P. Bhavan, Gowda disclosed that a formal request has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the Union Hydropower Ministry, urging immediate approval for the Mekedatu project.

Highlighting Bengaluru's rapid growth as a city that provides employment and sustenance for people across the country, he underscored the indispensability of the Mekedatu project in averting a potential water shortage. He cautioned that failure to implement the project could lead to an unprecedented water crisis in the city.



Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

With the current population of Bengaluru standing at 135 lakh, Gowda projected that by 2044, the number would surpass 3 crore. To meet the water demand for such a burgeoning population, he asserted that 64 TMC of water is critical. Gowda acknowledged the significant political influence wielded by Tamil Nadu, stating that, despite abundant rainfall, the demand for water from the state seems insatiable due to extensive irrigation projects.

Drawing attention to a report by agricultural scientist Swaminathan on irrigation practices in Tamil Nadu, Gowda expressed regret over Karnataka's inability to match Tamil Nadu's success in cultivating three crops annually. In Tamil Nadu, crops flourish across 24.71 lakh acres, encompassing Kuruvai, Samba, Taladi, and Ina farming. In contrast, even considering all crop types, Karnataka's cultivated land does not exceed 18.85 lakh acres.