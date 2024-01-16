Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru will face water crisis if Mekedatu project is not implemented: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

    JDS chief HD Deve Gowda warns of a looming water crisis in Bengaluru without swift implementation of the Mekedatu project. He urges the Union Hydropower Ministry for immediate approval, citing the city's rapid growth and the need for 64 TMC of water by 2044. Gowda emphasizes Tamil Nadu's extensive irrigation projects and regrets Karnataka's inability to match crop cultivation success.

    Bengaluru will face water crisis if Mekedatu project is not implemented: Former PM HD Deve Gowda vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    Expressing grave apprehensions, JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has emphasized that Bengaluru is on the brink of a severe water crisis if the Mekedatu project is not swiftly implemented. Speaking at a press conference held at the JDS office J.P. Bhavan, Gowda disclosed that a formal request has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the Union Hydropower Ministry, urging immediate approval for the Mekedatu project.

    Highlighting Bengaluru's rapid growth as a city that provides employment and sustenance for people across the country, he underscored the indispensability of the Mekedatu project in averting a potential water shortage. He cautioned that failure to implement the project could lead to an unprecedented water crisis in the city.

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    With the current population of Bengaluru standing at 135 lakh, Gowda projected that by 2044, the number would surpass 3 crore. To meet the water demand for such a burgeoning population, he asserted that 64 TMC of water is critical. Gowda acknowledged the significant political influence wielded by Tamil Nadu, stating that, despite abundant rainfall, the demand for water from the state seems insatiable due to extensive irrigation projects.

    Drawing attention to a report by agricultural scientist Swaminathan on irrigation practices in Tamil Nadu, Gowda expressed regret over Karnataka's inability to match Tamil Nadu's success in cultivating three crops annually. In Tamil Nadu, crops flourish across 24.71 lakh acres, encompassing Kuruvai, Samba, Taladi, and Ina farming. In contrast, even considering all crop types, Karnataka's cultivated land does not exceed 18.85 lakh acres.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover closed for traffic for 3 days starting today

    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    Bengaluru City Police launches AI-based ASTraM app to deal with traffic woes

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Hanagal gang rape: Police actions cast doubt, survivor left to fend for herself

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: '25 secret accounts for CPM in Karuvannur Bank': ED claims black money transaction of Rs 100 crore anr

    Kerala: '25 secret accounts for CPM in Karuvannur Bank': ED claims black money transaction of Rs 100 crore

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17

    Delhi grapples with dense fog, flights and railway services disrupted

    Delhi grapples with dense fog, flights and railway services disrupted

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here RKK

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here

    Joint CBI-NIA-ED team to head to UK to expedite extradition of fugutives: Report

    Joint CBI-NIA-ED team to head to UK to expedite extradition of fugutives: Report

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon