Rahul Gandhi warned that warfare is shifting to electric motors, a field dominated by China. Speaking in Kerala, he said India can compete with the Chinese on electric mobility if it is given the right policies and vision, citing global conflicts.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that military and warfare are rapidly shifting towards electric motors, which are dominated by China. Speaking to the IT fraternity at the Techno Park in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul Gandhi said that India can compete with China on electric mobility circular motion if given the "right policies and vision."

Citing Russia-Ukraine and Iran conflicts, he said, "If you go to Ukraine and you look at what is going on the battlefield, you will find that circular motion, the drone is completely decimating the internal combustion engine. In Iran, you will see that the military part is moving towards the battery optics and the electric motor. Who dominates these technologies? China. That, for us, is a huge problem because we are the only people who can make that transition. Given the right policies and vision, India can compete with the Chinese on electric mobility circular motion."

Gandhi's Engagements and Statements Across Kerala

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi interacted with tea plantation workers in Kuttikkanam in Kerala's Idukki district and also visited the samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi also criticised the use of cinema and media for political propaganda, referring to the debate around "The Kerala Story 2" during his interaction with students of Marian College in Idukki. Gandhi said cinema and media were increasingly being "weaponised" to vilify communities and create social divisions.

Sharing the video of his interaction with students, he wrote, "The real Kerala story - compassion, unity, and always standing by one another. Cinema and media should bring people together, not be weaponised to divide society or vilify communities."

Political Context: Eye on Assembly Elections

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala comes ahead of the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, where Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will look to stop the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) from securing a third consecutive term.

Kerala is set to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year.