Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP to go alone in Punjab, no alliance with Akali Dal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab. This announcement comes amidst 'hints' from its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), suggesting the latter's inclination towards a solo electoral venture in the border state.

In a video statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sunil Jakhar, the BJP's Punjab unit chief, conveyed the party's decision to chart its electoral course alone in the state. Jakhar emphasized that the move was deliberated upon after consultations with party leaders, workers, and the general public, asserting that it would be beneficial for all sections of Punjab's society.

"Punjab has witnessed unparalleled development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government at the Centre," Jakhar remarked, underlining the party's commitment to the state's progress.

It can be seen that Punjab has as many as 13 parliamentary constituencies, of which the BJP and SAD, former allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), collectively secured four seats in the previous 2019 general elections. However, the alliance dissolved in September 2020, following the enactment of contentious farm laws by the central government, which triggered widespread farmer protests across northern India, particularly in Punjab.

The revocation of the farm laws in November 2021, after more than a year of sustained protests, marked a significant development in the region. Despite this, the political landscape in Punjab has witnessed a shift, with both BJP and SAD expressing intentions to contest the upcoming polls independently, signaling a reconfiguration of alliances in the state's political arena.