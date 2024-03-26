AAP workers detained ahead of 'gherao' of PM Modi's residence against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest (WATCH)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station while demonstrating against the arrest of AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters were detained outside the Patel Chowk metro station as they staged protests against the arrest of their convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case. The protestors were raising slogans on staging a 'gherao' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence when they were apprehended by Delhi Police. In response to the demonstration, security measures were escalated in the area.

Security was significantly beefed up outside Patel Chowk metro station in anticipation of AAP's planned 'gherao' protest at the Prime Minister's residence, amid mounting agitation over Kejriwal's arrest in a liquor policy-related case. The heightened security led to the closure of entry and exit points at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, as well as gate number 5 of the Central Secretariat and gate number 3 of Patel Chowk metro stations.

The closure of these strategic locations disrupted normal commuting patterns, especially considering Lok Kalyan Marg metro station's proximity to the Prime Minister's residence. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement citing "security reasons" for the closure and announced that normal operations would resume upon further notice.

Delhi's Health Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, conveyed Kejriwal's directives to ensure uninterrupted access to free medication and medical tests for Delhi residents. Bharadwaj emphasized that Kejriwal's instructions were to be treated with utmost importance, equating them to divine guidance for AAP leaders.

Responding to Bharadwaj's assertion, BJP leader Harish Khurana criticized Kejriwal's sudden display of concern for Delhiites, labelling it as a theatrical attempt to evoke sympathy. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is expected to address Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and subsequent detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to Delhi's defunct excise policy.

Kejriwal's legal team had urgently moved the high court seeking redress for what they deemed an "illegal" arrest, but the court deferred the matter, scheduling it for a hearing on or after Wednesday. AAP has launched a "DP campaign" to rally support for Kejriwal and safeguard constitutional values, with plans for a rally by the INDIA bloc on March 31 against his arrest.

The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody until March 28, following his arrest on March 21 in connection with the case.