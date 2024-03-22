Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates for TN, Puducherry; Check

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fourth list of candidates on Friday (Mar 22) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar will contest from the Virudhunagar constituency.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates of TN, Puducherry; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19th.

    In a significant decision, the BJP has nominated A Namassivayam as its candidate from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. Namassivayam currently serves as the Home Minister of the Union Territory in the N Rangaswamy government. In another significant move, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar has been nominated to contest from the Virudhunagar constituency in the upcoming elections. This decision follows the merger of her husband Sarath Kumar's party, the Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), with the BJP just two weeks ago.

    Here's the list of 15 candidates set to contest in the Lok Sabha polls:

    1 Puducherry - A. Namassivayam

    2 Tiruvallur (SC)- Pon. V. Balaganapathy

    3 Chennai North- R. C. Paul Kanagaraj

    4 Tiruvannamalai- A. Ashwathaman

    5 Namakkal- Dr. K.P. Ramalingam

    6 Tiruppur- A.P. Muruganandam

    7 Pollachi- K. Vasantharajan

    8 Karur- V.V. Senthilnathan

    9 Chidambaram (SC)- P. Karthiyayini

    10 Nagapattinam (SC)- SGM Ramesh

    11 Thanjavur- M. Muruganandam

    12 Sivaganga- Dr. Devanathan Yadav

    13 Madurai- Prof. Raama Sreenivasan

    14 Virudhunagar- Raadhika Sarathkumar

    15 Tenkasi (SC)- B. John Pandian

    On Thursday, the party unveiled its third list of candidates, nominating former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the Chennai South constituency. K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was selected as the candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, while Union Minister L Murugan was chosen to contest from Nilgiris.

    The first phase of polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 19. The BJP did not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party's second list includes the names of 72 candidates. The nominees included Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Singh Thakur, as well as former Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Basavaraj Bommai.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH) snt

    Gujarat: Man tries to set ablaze Shankaracharya math in Bharuch, 'Sar Tan Se Juda' note found (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 78 illegally placed posters, hoardings removed in Kottayam

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi anr

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: UDF, LDF stage protest in Kerala; burns effigy of PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS is biggest electoral bond donor to Congress with Rs 125 crore contribution gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: THIS is biggest electoral bond donor to Congress with Rs 125 crore contribution

    Bhutanese youngsters perform on Garba song written by PM Modi to welcome him (WATCH) snt

    Bhutanese youngsters perform on Garba song written by PM Modi to welcome him (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UPI PIN hack: A step-by-step guide to change or reset the four-digit PIN gcw

    UPI PIN hack: A step-by-step guide to change or reset the four-digit PIN

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez Yimmy Yimmy about Sukesh Chandrasekhar Here's what the conman said RBA

    Is Jacqueline Fernandez’s 'Yimmy Yimmy' about Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Here's what the conman said

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal? gcw

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?

    RC16 Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew NIR

    RC16: Ram Charan excited for shoot with Janhvi Kapoor; drops picture with film crew

    Oppenheimer on OTT When and where to watch Christopher Nolan film RBA

    Oppenheimer on OTT: When and where to watch Christopher Nolan’s film

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon