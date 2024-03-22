Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 4th list of 15 candidates for TN, Puducherry; Check

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fourth list of candidates on Friday (Mar 22) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar will contest from the Virudhunagar constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19th.

In a significant decision, the BJP has nominated A Namassivayam as its candidate from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. Namassivayam currently serves as the Home Minister of the Union Territory in the N Rangaswamy government. In another significant move, veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar has been nominated to contest from the Virudhunagar constituency in the upcoming elections. This decision follows the merger of her husband Sarath Kumar's party, the Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), with the BJP just two weeks ago.

Here's the list of 15 candidates set to contest in the Lok Sabha polls:

1 Puducherry - A. Namassivayam

2 Tiruvallur (SC)- Pon. V. Balaganapathy

3 Chennai North- R. C. Paul Kanagaraj

4 Tiruvannamalai- A. Ashwathaman

5 Namakkal- Dr. K.P. Ramalingam

6 Tiruppur- A.P. Muruganandam

7 Pollachi- K. Vasantharajan

8 Karur- V.V. Senthilnathan

9 Chidambaram (SC)- P. Karthiyayini

10 Nagapattinam (SC)- SGM Ramesh

11 Thanjavur- M. Muruganandam

12 Sivaganga- Dr. Devanathan Yadav

13 Madurai- Prof. Raama Sreenivasan

14 Virudhunagar- Raadhika Sarathkumar

15 Tenkasi (SC)- B. John Pandian

On Thursday, the party unveiled its third list of candidates, nominating former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the Chennai South constituency. K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was selected as the candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, while Union Minister L Murugan was chosen to contest from Nilgiris.

The first phase of polling for the state's 39 Lok Sabha seats will take place on April 19. The BJP did not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party's second list includes the names of 72 candidates. The nominees included Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Singh Thakur, as well as former Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Basavaraj Bommai.

