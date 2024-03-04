Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat quits Barabanki race following obscene video

The scandal unfolded a day after the BJP officially nominated Rawat for the Barabanki seat. In response to the incident, Rawat's secretary, Dinesh Chandra Rawat, filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against an unknown accused, as per Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.

BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat on Monday (March 4) faced a significant setback as he withdrew his candidacy from the Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh following the circulation of an alleged obscene video. The sitting MP, named in the BJP's initial list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, found himself embroiled in controversy after the purported video went viral, depicting him in a compromising position with a foreign woman.

The scandal unfolded a day after the BJP officially nominated Rawat for the Barabanki seat. In response to the incident, Rawat's secretary, Dinesh Chandra Rawat, filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against an unknown accused, as per Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi.

The complaint suggested that the objectionable video was manipulated to tarnish Rawat's image after his candidacy announcement.

The doctored video circulated online depicted a man, allegedly Upendra Singh Rawat, in an objectionable position with a woman. Rawat, who contested and won the Barabanki seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was a replacement for the then-sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat.

The BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming elections included Rawat, reflecting a mix of 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes candidates, and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

