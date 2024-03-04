ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details

On September 2, 2023, as the Aditya L1 mission commenced its journey to study the Sun, a routine scan revealed an unexpected growth in Somnath's stomach. Subsequent scans in Chennai confirmed a hereditary disease, prompting immediate action.

In a revelation that coincided with the launch of India's Aditya-L1 mission into space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath said that he was diagnosed with cancer on the same day. Speaking to a news news organisation, Somnath acknowledged that health issues arose during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch, but the gravity of the situation became apparent only later.

The diagnosis, received on the day of the Aditya-L1 mission launch, came as a shock to Somnath, his family, and colleagues who stood by him during this challenging period.

Expressing his perspective on the experience, Somnath said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution." Despite uncertainties about complete recovery during the process, Somnath's pragmatic approach and resilience stood out.

After just four days in the hospital, he resumed his duties at ISRO, working pain-free from the fifth day. While acknowledging that regular checkups and scans are part of his ongoing journey, Somnath said, "Now I am completely cured and have resumed my duties."

