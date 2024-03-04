Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details

    On September 2, 2023, as the Aditya L1 mission commenced its journey to study the Sun, a routine scan revealed an unexpected growth in Somnath's stomach. Subsequent scans in Chennai confirmed a hereditary disease, prompting immediate action.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    In a revelation that coincided with the launch of India's Aditya-L1 mission into space, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath said that he was diagnosed with cancer on the same day. Speaking to a news news organisation, Somnath acknowledged that health issues arose during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch, but the gravity of the situation became apparent only later.

    The diagnosis, received on the day of the Aditya-L1 mission launch, came as a shock to Somnath, his family, and colleagues who stood by him during this challenging period.

    On September 2, 2023, as the Aditya L1 mission commenced its journey to study the Sun, a routine scan revealed an unexpected growth in Somnath's stomach. Subsequent scans in Chennai confirmed a hereditary disease, prompting immediate action. Somnath underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy, facing both personal and professional challenges simultaneously.

    Expressing his perspective on the experience, Somnath said, "It was a shock for the family. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution." Despite uncertainties about complete recovery during the process, Somnath's pragmatic approach and resilience stood out.

    After just four days in the hospital, he resumed his duties at ISRO, working pain-free from the fifth day. While acknowledging that regular checkups and scans are part of his ongoing journey, Somnath said, "Now I am completely cured and have resumed my duties."

