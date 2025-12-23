Under CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana provides nutritious breakfast to over 40 lakh students, improving school attendance and nutritional levels as part of the state's Suposhit Gujarat Mission.

To promote the values of good governance across the country, 25 December, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is observed as "Good Governance Day." Guided by these principles, the Government of Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has launched several initiatives aimed at the holistic welfare of citizens.

Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana: A Nutritional Boost for Students

One such significant initiative is the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, which strengthens children's education by ensuring adequate nutrition. At present, more than 40 lakh students across Gujarat are benefiting from this scheme. According to the official release, emphasising the importance of nutrition alongside children's education, the Chief Minister stated, "Along with the mid-day meal in government schools, this initiative provides a fresh and nutritious breakfast. As a result, students' interest in government schools has increased, along with a significant improvement in their nutritional levels. The state government also remains firmly committed to ensuring that government schools are adequately equipped with essential facilities, including modern classrooms, drinking water, electricity, toilets, sanitation, and transportation."

During his three-year tenure, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has established new benchmarks of Sushasan, Seva (Service), and Vikas by implementing welfare-oriented schemes that ensure holistic development and strengthen good governance in the state. Notably, the Chief Minister launched this scheme on 11 December 2024. According to the press release, the primary objective of this scheme, introduced under the Suposhit Gujarat Mission, is to ensure that students in government and grant-in-aid primary schools receive a nutritious breakfast in addition to the mid-day meal provided under the PM Poshan Yojana.

All students enrolled in schools covered under the PM Poshan Yojana regularly receive benefits under the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, said the release. Under this scheme, students are provided with nutritious food containing an average of 200 kilocalories and 6 grams of protein. At present, more than 40 lakh students from 32,265 primary schools across the state are receiving calorie and protein-rich nutrition.

On-Ground Impact: Improved Attendance and Nutrition

Students of Ahmadpur Primary School in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar are benefiting from this initiative. Explaining how the scheme has proved beneficial for children, the school principal, Hasmukh Patel, stated that since the launch of the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, there has been a marked improvement in both students' school attendance and their nutritional levels. In rural areas, parents often leave early for daily labour, resulting in children frequently coming to school without a proper meal. Prior to the introduction of this scheme, many students attended school irregularly and showed limited interest in their studies. Following its implementation, regular attendance has increased significantly. Furthermore, the number of malnourished children has declined considerably, while the inclusion of pulses in the supplementary nutrition has supported their physical development. This sensitive initiative of the Government of Gujarat is playing a vital role in ensuring the holistic development of children.

Financial Commitment and Pioneering Role

Notably, under this scheme, children are provided with nutritious snacks such as sukhdi, chana chaat, mixed pulses, and millet-based food items. For the financial year 2025-26, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 617.67 crore for this scheme. Gujarat is the first state to decide on providing nutritious snacks to all students from Balvatikas to Class 8, in addition to meals provided under the PM Poshan Yojana. Through this nutrition-focused initiative, the Gujarat Government is fulfilling Hon'ble PM's goal of 'Padhai Bhi, Poshan Bhi'. (ANI)