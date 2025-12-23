BJP's new National Working President Nitin Nabin projects a new era of development for Bihar (2025-30), featuring major employment and investment. He urged party workers to engage in public service and grassroots politics for state progress.

Nabin's Vision for Bihar's Development

The newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said that Bihar is poised to enter a new era of development between 2025 and 2030, with large-scale employment opportunities for youth and significant investment prospects, urging party workers to commit themselves fully to public service and grassroots politics.

Addressing a public gathering in Patna, Nabin said, "Bihar of 2025-30 will undoubtedly write new chapters of development, which will include large-scale employment opportunities for the youth, large-scale investment opportunities. To take Bihar forward, all workers will have to put in hard work and effort."

'No Shortcut in Politics'

Nabin recalled his father's contribution, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, noting that although he never saw him work in politics, he learned from him the importance of connecting with people and workers. "It was the workers who held my hand and taught me how to work. It is because of them that I have reached this position today," he said, extending his heartfelt salutations to BJP workers across Bihar.

BJP National Working President also emphasised that politics offers no shortcuts and is a long-distance race requiring patience, commitment, and consistent effort. "To any worker wondering how to work in politics, I would say: there is no shortcut in politics. Politics is a long-distance race. To go far, you must work patiently and with commitment. The massive tower of the BJP is so strong that it will lift you from the booth level to the state and central leadership," Nabin said.

Grassroots Leadership and BJP's Expansion

Highlighting the significance of grassroots leadership, he encouraged young party members to work at the local level, interact with citizens, and earn leadership positions through dedication. "Amit Shah's vision is that from the Panchayat to Parliament, the saffron wave will expand, marking the era of the BJP. Over one lakh young leaders will emerge; this leadership will come from the grassroots. If you want to become a leader, go to your area, connect with the people, and work diligently. Surely, some of you will become ward councillors, some will become mukhiyas, and others will be future leaders," Nabin added.

Nabin Criticises 'Part-Time' Politicians

He also stressed the importance of full-time political engagement, contrasting the BJP workers' 24/7 commitment with part-time politicians who leave their work midway. Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Nabin said, "There are many who do part-time politics, like Rahul Gandhi, who comes to Bihar or India, does a little work, and then leaves for abroad. We must not be part-time politicians. BJP workers are full-time politicians, working 24/7."

"When the assembly is in session, they are not present. When there is an issue, they are not on the streets. When they lose, they go abroad," he further added.

Nabin Holds Roadshow in Patna

Earlier today, newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday held a roadshow in Patna, marking his first visit to Bihar with a show of strength after taking over the party's responsibility.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha joined Nitin Nabin as the party's state unit welcomed their leader with great enthusiasm.

This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President. Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. He also serves as the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar Cabinet.