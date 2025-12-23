CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Cooperative Fair 2025 in Dehradun, hailing it as a symbol of Uttarakhand's cooperative strength and rural self-reliance. He highlighted the state's digital reforms and women's empowerment via cooperatives.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Cooperative Fair 2025 held at Rangers Ground, Dehradun. The event was organised on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 and the Silver Jubilee Year of the formation of Uttarakhand State.

Cooperation a core Indian value: CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Cooperative Fair is not merely an exhibition of products, but a powerful symbol of Uttarakhand's cooperative strength, rural self-reliance, and self-respect. He stated that cooperation has been a core value of the Indian way of life, where individuals rise above personal interests to work for the collective good of society.

Uttarakhand a leader in cooperative reforms

The Chief Minister said that in today's competitive era, the role of cooperatives has become even more significant, which is why the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation to realise the vision of "Prosperity through Cooperation" is a historic decision, which is being taken forward strongly under the leadership of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. He said that Uttarakhand has emerged as a leading state in cooperative reforms. The computerisation of multi-purpose cooperative societies across the country began in Uttarakhand, and today all 670 cooperative societies in the state are fully digital. Earlier, farmers had to make repeated visits to offices, but now they are accessing all services through mobile phones--this, he said, reflects the difference between the Congress's paperwork-based model and the BJP's ground-level governance model.

From loan providers to public service centres

The Chief Minister noted that cooperative societies are no longer limited to providing loans. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, they are offering affordable medicines, and as Common Service Centres, they are providing services such as insurance, pensions, electricity bill payments, Aadhaar-related services, and other digital facilities. Institutions that were once considered a burden have now transformed into public service centres.

Empowering farmers and women

He further informed that to ensure transparency, the data of cooperative societies has been uploaded to the National Cooperative Database. Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme, the Chief Minister said that farmers, women self-help groups, and cooperative institutions are being empowered through interest-free loans. The deposits amounting to thousands of crores of rupees in cooperative banks, he said, are proof of the growing public trust. Emphasising women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said that special priority has been given to women cooperative societies and self-help groups, enabling lakhs of women to become "Lakhpati Didis" and set new examples of self-reliance. He remarked that while Congress only raised slogans for women, the BJP government has provided real opportunities.

Committed to protecting Uttarakhand's identity

The Chief Minister stated that along with development, the state government is fully committed to protecting Uttarakhand's identity and culture. Strict action has been taken against illegal encroachments, land jihad, and unauthorised constructions. Actions against illegal madrasas, Operation Kalnemi, and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code are results of this firm resolve.

Zero tolerance towards corruption and cheating

He said that the implementation of a strict anti-cheating law has safeguarded the future of youth, enabling thousands to secure government jobs without slips and without bribes. During the Congress regime, jobs were sold, whereas today opportunities are being provided purely on the basis of merit. Clarifying the government's stance on corruption, the Chief Minister said that under the policy of zero tolerance, no guilty person will be spared--whether a senior officer or a junior employee.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released NABARD's "State Focus Paper 2026-27, Uttarakhand" and also distributed cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as interest-free loans to cooperative groups. Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that this Cooperative Fair will become a mass movement towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand, further strengthening the government's "no-alternative commitment" to making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country. (ANI)