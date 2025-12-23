Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the state Crime Conference, urging police to strengthen public trust for crime control. He highlighted safety's role in the state's development and called for using advanced technology to tackle modern crimes.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called upon senior officers of the state police force to foster a robust environment that further strengthens the bridge of trust between the police and the public, ensuring that citizens face no difficulty in connecting with the police. CM Patel said that strong contact with the public and the public's trust in the police is our "I.B" for crime control.

In this context, the Chief Minister said that the peace, safety, and security prevailing in Gujarat have enabled the state to earn pride as a role model of development. Additionally, global companies and industries choose Gujarat for trade and industry because of the state's peaceful and secure environment. He attributed this achievement to the vigilance, dedication, and sense of duty of the state police and congratulated the force on its exemplary service.

State-Level Crime Conference Inaugurated

The Chief Minister inaugurated the state-level Crime Conference in Gandhinagar in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. In this two-day conference, senior officers, including the State Police Chief, Additional Directors General of Police, IGPs, Range IGs, and District Superintendents of Police, are participating. CM Patel said the state-level Crime Conference was an initiative to provide fresh brainstorming and reflection on the welfare, safety, and security of the state's people.

Focus on Technology to Combat Crime

He added that the Gujarat Police is equipped with technology for crime prevention and control. However, criminals are also increasingly using technology. To effectively address this challenge, the Chief Minister said it is essential for the police force to remain vigilant and make greater use of advanced technologies. He also provided guidance at the meeting on the use of AI in the police force, coastal security, and best practices for preventing cybercrime.

People-Centric Policing and Rehabilitation Urged

Gujarat CM further added that senior officers should ensure that people-centric policies and policing systems of the police force are implemented uniformly and reach even the grassroots and rural levels. He also expressed the expectation that the police should work towards rehabilitating youth addicted to drugs through compassion, counselling, and guidance rather than only punishment, and that this meeting should facilitate constructive and result-oriented deliberations in this direction.

Deputy CM Lauds Police Performance

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the Gujarat Police is delivering outstanding performance not only in maintaining law and order but also in crime detection and prevention, as well as community outreach across all areas. He congratulated the entire Gujarat Police team on their remarkable efforts to tackle social issues, act decisively against anti-social elements, and launch an effective crackdown on cybercriminals.

During the two-day Crime Conference, he called on officers at all levels, from junior to senior IPS officers, to openly embrace new subjects and best practices presented. He added that when the idea of organising this national-level Crime Conference was conceived, special emphasis was placed on including DCP- and SP-level officers from all cities and districts. Sanghavi added that it would enable meaningful idea-sharing throughout the conference, promote the exchange of innovative technology applications, and facilitate mutual learning from new initiatives across various fields. (ANI)