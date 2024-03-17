Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 issues that will influence the election result on June 4

Amidst this announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, attention has turned to key issues likely to shape the elections. These include Modi's Guarantee, Congress's Nyay Guarantee, Unemployment and Price Rise, CAA and Article 370, Ram Mandir, and Electoral Bond Data.

The Election Commission of India on March 16 unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the electoral process will span across the nation in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and culminating with the counting of votes on June 4. Concurrently, assembly elections are scheduled to take place in four states: Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Orissa, adding further complexity to the electoral landscape.

Amidst the fervour of election announcements, discussions have ignited concerning the critical issues that are likely to dominate the political discourse and influence voter sentiment throughout the nation. Today, we delve into six key issues poised to shape the contours of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, potentially altering the political equation in the country.

1. Modi's Guarantee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having secured victories in the past two consecutive elections, has propelled "Modi's guarantee" to the forefront of his campaign narrative. This guarantee pledges comprehensive development, empowerment of marginalized communities, and the successful execution of various welfare schemes initiated by the government. With unwavering confidence, PM Modi aims to secure a third consecutive term in office, leveraging his track record and promising continuity in his leadership.

2. Congress's Nyay Guarantee: In the backdrop of a decade-long absence from power at the central level, the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has embarked on an ambitious nationwide campaign. Central to their electoral strategy is the "Nyay Guarantee," a manifesto promise aimed at addressing the grievances of diverse sections of society. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has garnered momentum, advocating for justice for youth, farmers, women, labourers, and fostering participatory justice across the nation.

3. Unemployment and Price Rise: The issue of mounting unemployment and soaring commodity prices has emerged as a pivotal concern, capturing the attention of opposition parties, particularly the Congress. The lack of job opportunities and economic distress among citizens has become a rallying cry, as political adversaries seek to hold the government accountable for its economic policies and performance.

4. CAA and Abrogation of Article 370: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to champion its decisive actions in implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. These contentious moves have ignited passionate debates across the political spectrum, with the opposition decrying them as divisive and infringing upon constitutional principles. The BJP, however, maintains that these measures uphold national interests and security.

5. Ram Mandir: The recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has marked a significant milestone in Indian politics, with the BJP capitalizing on the emotive issue to bolster its electoral prospects. Prime Minister Modi's leadership in realizing the long-standing aspiration of millions of Hindus has resonated deeply, particularly in North India, where the saffron wave has surged, bolstering BJP's electoral prospects.

6. Electoral Bond Data: The release of electoral bond data by the Election Commission has unleashed a wave of controversy, with the Congress party alleging corruption within the ruling BJP and demanding a high-level probe by the Supreme Court. This development has injected a fresh layer of intrigue into the electoral arena, underscoring the significance of transparency and accountability in democratic processes.

