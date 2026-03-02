Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met tribal scholars to discuss educational issues and visited Wayanad landslide survivors. She announced Congress's promise of 100 houses for victims and criticized the Centre's rehabilitation efforts for the tragedy.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tribal Education Struggles

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday met with scholars from the tribal communities. She discussed the struggles of the tribal children in understanding curriculum in a different language, culture and tradition. Describing the conversation as insightful, Gandhi wrote on her X handle, "Scholars from tribal communities understand the struggles faced by children from their communities when they are expected to manage a general curriculum that does not incorporate their languages, culture and traditions. Listening to their views was very insightful."

Wayanad Landslide Survivors' Visit

On February 28, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Wayanad township to meet the survivors of Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides, highlighting that the party has promised 100 houses for them, claiming that the Central government has been lacking in their efforts for survivors' rehabilitation. Speaking to the reporters, Gandhi said, "Some trees should be planted here. Whatever works that are being done for the survivors of the tragedy are welcome...Congress party has promised 100 houses...I commend all political parties for their efforts...Unfortunately, the centre has not been forthcoming."

Foundation Stone Laid for 100 Houses

Earlier, Priyanka, along with her brother, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, laid the foundation stone for houses set to be constructed by the Congress party for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad. Addressing the gathering, the Wayanad MP recalled the aftermath of the tragedy and expressed solidarity with the affected families. "This terrible tragedy struck you here, struck us here in Wayanad. I travelled here with my brother for one of the first times that I was coming here. I had come before, but only during election time. When I came that day, what I saw will never leave me. You had lost everything. Your homes, your families, your schools, your shops, your businesses, everything," she said.

'I Have Become Your Daughter': Priyanka's Address

Lauding the resilience of the community, Gandhi said that their courage struck her the way all the victims stood together and helped each other. "But what struck me most was your courage, your pride and the way every single person here did whatever they could to help you. And the way that all of you stood together, helping each other, no matter what religion you belong to, no matter what different sections you belong to. You all stood together, you supported each other, you gave each other courage, you gave each other love when you needed it most. I was not your MP then. My brother was. I am your MP now. But between that time and now, I have also become your daughter, your sister and a member of your family. And I have watched the different struggles you have faced through this period," she added.