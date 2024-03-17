Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    EXCLUSIVE! 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to polls

    IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the tournament would remain in India for both its initial and subsequent phases. Despite media speculation, all matches will be held within India

    Speculation arose regarding the fate of the Indian Premier League 2024 after the Election Commission announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rumours circulated suggesting a potential shift of the IPL to Dubai amidst the elections. However, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has swiftly dispelled such notions. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Dhumal affirmed that the high-profile cricket tournament would remain on Indian soil, including both its initial and subsequent phases. 

    Explained: Why 2024 Lok Sabha elections will go on for 44 days

    Speaking to Asianet News, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal reaffirmed that the IPL would be conducted entirely within India. In light of the Lok Sabha elections' announcement, the IPL governing body is slated to convene shortly to finalize the event's schedule.

    Dhumal emphasized, "The entirety of the IPL will transpire within India. This is the Indian Premier League, not the Dubai Premier League. While we're presently refining the entire program, rest assured, the event will unfold within India."

    Speculation has arisen within the media regarding the potential relocation of the IPL's second phase to Dubai following the initial phase, which has already had its schedule disclosed, due to India's general elections.

    In response to electoral considerations, matches were divided into two phases.

    Commencing from March 22nd, IPL's first phase was divided into two parts due to the general elections. The first phase will encompass 21 matches, with the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore scheduled in Chennai. These 21 matches are slated to occur between March 22nd and April 7th across 10 cities. While the opening match commences at 8:00 PM, subsequent matches will either begin at 3:30 PM or 7:30 PM. Although IPL entails a total of 74 matches, the remaining fixtures will unfold during the second phase.

    Outlined below are the details of the initial 21 matches:

    • Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 22, Chennai, 8:00 PM
       
    • Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, March 23, Mohali, 3:30 PM
       
    • Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, March 23, Kolkata, 7:30 PM
       
    • Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants, March 24, Jaipur, 3:30 PM
       
    • Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, March 24, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
       
    • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, March 25, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM
       
    • Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans, March 26, Chennai, 7:30 PM
       
    • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians, March 27, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM
       
    • Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals, March 28, Jaipur, 7:30 PM
       
    • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, March 29, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM
       
    • Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings, March 30, Lucknow, 7:30 PM
       
    • Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, March 31, Ahmedabad, 3:30 PM
       
    • Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, March 31, Vizag, 7:30 PM
       
    • Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals, April 1, Mumbai, 7:30 PM
       
    • Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants, April 2, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM
       
    • Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, April 3, Vizag, 7:30 PM
       
    • Gujarat Titans vs. Punjab Kings, April 4, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM
       
    • Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings, April 5, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM
       
    • Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 6, Jaipur, 7:30 PM
       
    • Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, April 7, Mumbai, 3:30 PM
    • Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans, April 7, Lucknow, 7:30 PM

