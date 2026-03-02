Himachal Pradesh's DGP has ordered a 15-day statewide audit of the POSH Act's implementation in all police units. The review will assess Internal Complaints Committees and ensure compliance to create a safe, harassment-free workplace for women.

HP Police Orders Statewide Audit of POSH Act Implementation

Reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a safe, dignified and harassment-free workplace for women, the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, has directed a comprehensive statewide audit of the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) across all Police units and establishments in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scope and Supervision of the Audit

The audit, to be completed within 15 days, will review whether Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been properly constituted in all eligible offices, whether they are functioning effectively, and whether mandatory procedures under the Act are being followed in letter and spirit. The review will also assess maintenance of complaint records, timeliness of inquiry proceedings, awareness measures undertaken for personnel, and compliance with statutory reporting requirements. Senior Police Officers, including SPs and COs, have been instructed to personally supervise the exercise and submit detailed compliance reports to Police Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.

Strict Action Against Non-Compliance

Any lapse in the constitution or functioning of the Internal Complaints Committees will be rectified immediately. Strict departmental action has been warned in cases of non-compliance, concealment of facts, or failure to implement corrective measures. The Director General of Police has emphasised that zero tolerance towards workplace harassment is a non-negotiable principle of Himachal Pradesh Police.

Fostering a Professional and Respectful Environment

The audit is aimed not merely at procedural compliance, but at strengthening institutional safeguards, promoting gender sensitivity, and fostering a professional environment rooted in respect and accountability.

Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated that it remains fully committed to upholding the rights, safety and dignity of women personnel and ensuring that every workplace under its jurisdiction reflects the highest standards of lawful conduct and organisational integrity.