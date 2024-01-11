Lok Sabha election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy under pressure to contest from Mandya

Amidst discreet discussions in Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), there is growing pressure to field former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. JDS leaders in Old Mysore are strategically considering the potential impact on BJP-JDS alliance seat distribution. A closed-door meeting at Honey Dew Resort involved key leaders expressing support for Kumaraswamy, with discussions on potential alliances and seat allocations.

Amid a discreet dialogue within the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), there is mounting pressure to field former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The focus is primarily on the potential impact Kumaraswamy's candidacy in Mandya could have on other constituencies in Old Mysore. Speculations abound that JDS leaders and workers are strategically weighing the possibility of the BJP-JDS alliance securing more seats in this crucial region.

A closed-door meeting of JDS leaders from the Old Mysore region unfolded at the Honey Dew Resort in Mallenahalli, Chikkamagaluru, where discussions centred around Kumaraswamy's potential candidacy and the selection of candidates for the imminent Lok Sabha elections. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by leaders including former Mandya MP Puttaraju, arrived at the resort on Tuesday night. The meeting continued into Wednesday morning, with former MLA S.R. Mahesh, Legislative Council member S.L. Bhoje Gowda, and Balakrishna joining the deliberations throughout the day.



Close confidant and MLC SL Bhoje Gowda hinted at the mounting pressure for Kumaraswamy to enter the electoral fray. Leaders and workers in Mandya, Tumkur, and Chikkaballapur constituencies strongly support Kumaraswamy's candidacy, emphasising Mandya's status as a JDS stronghold. Bhoje Gowda pointed out that in the last election, Nikhil Kumaraswamy secured 60 thousand more votes than the previous MP Puttaraju, questioning whether such a feat would be possible without JDS's robust foundation in Mandya.



Amidst discussions about potential fielding in alliance with the BJP, Bhoje Gowda acknowledged the prospect of contesting four or five seats in the state due to the alliance. Deliberations included considerations about channelling support towards the BJP as part of the NDA alliance. Kumaraswamy expressed the sentiment that workers from both BJP and JDS should collaborate for success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bhoje Gowda asserted that with joint efforts, positive results could be anticipated.

However, he stressed the need for a prompt decision on seat allocations and expressed optimism about receiving favourable news from the BJP before Sankranti. As the political chessboard takes shape for the upcoming elections, the pressure on HD Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya remains a focal point, with implications for the broader political landscape in Old Mysore.