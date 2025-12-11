The DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers for questioning on Dec 12 over widespread flight cancellations. The airline has cited FDTL rules and other factors, requesting more time for a full analysis, and is offering vouchers to affected flyers.

A special four-member Committee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will meet with IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Friday, December 12, to question the latter on the widespread cancellation of flights in the last week.

The four-member Committee has been constituted to examine the flight disruptions caused by IndiGo, which have created complete chaos at various airports. DGCA has increased scrutiny of the airline following widespread flight cancellations and delays, and has taken several steps to ensure smooth operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IndiGo Responds to DGCA Notice

Earlier, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations. The airline, responding to the Show Cause notice, requested additional time to respond, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, given the "complexity and vast scale of operations."

IndiGo identified some preliminary contributing factors to this fiasco, including the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) order. IndiGo states it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time due to the complexity and vast scale of operations. They note that the DGCA's manual allows a fifteen-day response timeline for SCNs, suggesting more time is needed to conduct a comprehensive 'Root Cause Analysis' (RCA). The complete RCA will be shared once finished," DGCA quoted the IndiGo reply to the show cause notice.

Contributing Factors Outlined by Airline

Along with the FDTL order, IndiGo mentioned other contributing factors such as "minor technical glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions."

"Preliminary Contributing Factors: The airline suggests that the disruption resulted from a combination of the following factors, which coincided in lesser or greater measure: 1. Minor technical glitches. 2. Schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season. 3. Adverse weather conditions. 4. Increased congestion in the aviation system. 5. Implementation of and operation under the updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitation Phase II)," DGCA shared IndiGo's response.

Compensation for Affected Passengers

Meanwhile, IndiGo has offered travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers over the past few days, which can be used for any future IndiGo journey within the next 12 months. (ANI)