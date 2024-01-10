Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka BJP to meet 13 constituency leaders today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for Lok Sabha elections, holding pivotal cluster meetings across 13 constituencies. Today's sessions cover Kalyan Karnataka, Mysore, and Tumkur clusters, involving leaders discussing organizational strategies and potential candidates. Incumbent officebearers and representatives will contribute their perspectives in shaping the party's election approach.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the impending Lok Sabha elections, a pivotal meeting involving leaders from 13 constituencies is scheduled to take place today, led by senior party members.

    The groundwork for the upcoming elections commenced with the establishment of clusters, encompassing multiple Lok Sabha constituencies. Following a strategic planning meeting held earlier this week, it was agreed upon to convene sessions for all clusters on Wednesday and Saturday.

    The day's agenda is set to kick off with a morning session hosting the Kalyan Karnataka cluster meeting, encompassing constituencies like Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Koppal, and Bellary. Subsequently, the Mysore cluster will convene, comprising constituencies such as Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan. Lastly, the Tumkur cluster meeting will encompass Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Bangalore rural constituencies.

    The anticipated gathering will witness the participation of incumbent officebearers, leaders, and representatives from the respective constituencies. Attendees are expected to articulate their perspectives and suggestions concerning the party's organizational strategies. Additionally, discussions surrounding potential candidates for the upcoming elections are likely to be on the agenda.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
