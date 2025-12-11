West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged women to 'lead the fight' against alleged 'illegal voter deletion' by the BJP. Accusing the party of trying to 'terrify' women, she vowed a sit-in protest if names are deliberately removed from voter lists.

Mamata Urges Women to Lead Fight Against 'Illegal Voter Deletion'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the women of the state to "lead the fight" against the alleged "illegal voter deletion" through Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. She asked men to provide support from behind. Addressing a gathering at Krishnanagar, Nadia, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP wants to "take away" the rights and "terrify" women, and urged them to show that women are "more powerful" than the BJP. "Through SIR, they [BJP] want to take away the rights of women. During elections, they want to use Central forces to terrify the women. Do you have the strength to fight if your names are removed? Women should lead the fight and men should fight from the back. I want to see whether our women are more powerful or the BJP," Mamata Banerjee said.

CM Vows Sit-in Protest

Accusing the BJP of "pressurising" the District Magistrate, Mamata Banerjee vowed to do a sit-in protest if names are removed "deliberately" from the voter lists. "I have not come here to seek votes. I have come here to urge you to enrol your names in the electoral list. From Delhi, the BJP is sending people to pressurise the DMs with the intent of removing 1.5 crore names from the electoral list. If any name is deliberately removed, I will do a sit-in protest. I urge you to do the same," Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP Accused of 'Terrifying' Officials

The West Bengal CM criticised the BJP for "terrifying" the DMs and Election officials and warned the party that they will not remain in the centre forever. "I heard that those who submitted the names of their grandfather and grandmother (during SIR process), they would be called for hearing and their names would be struck off. Each DM will be monitored by a BJP leader. Who do you think you are? How can you terrify the DMs, BDOs, and BLOs? All the agencies are working on behalf of BJP without realising that BJP won't be in power forever. You don't have to wait till 2029, BJP will not be able to complete their term," she said.

ECI Extends Deadlines for Electoral Roll Revision

Meanwhile, after Kerala, the Election Commission of India, on Thursday, extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory.As Per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19.

The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23.Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note.

In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16. (ANI)